Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading Down 0.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.13. Approximately 515,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 491,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$460.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

