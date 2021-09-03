Kava.io Tops One Day Volume of $152.24 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $736.89 million and $152.24 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00015995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00348047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,466,234 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

