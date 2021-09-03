Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $267.23 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $267.23 million and approximately $31.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00786934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 576,825,556 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

