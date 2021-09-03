Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $384.30 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 120.5% higher against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $384.30 or 0.00757648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $76.86 million and approximately $78.82 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046860 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars.

