Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,480.24

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $8,480.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018912 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

