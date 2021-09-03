Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415,164 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Keysight Technologies worth $117,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $180.29 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.