Keystone Wealth Partners Acquires 6,827 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

