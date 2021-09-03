Keystone Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. 21,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

