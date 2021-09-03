Keystone Wealth Partners Buys 37,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.3% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 296,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

