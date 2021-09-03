Keystone Wealth Partners Buys 7,944 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.4% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 138.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,820. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

