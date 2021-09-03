Keystone Wealth Partners Purchases 11,543 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,339. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

