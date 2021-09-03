keyTango Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $76,085.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

About keyTango

TANGO is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,154,940 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.