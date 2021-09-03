KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars.

