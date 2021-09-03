King DAG (KDAG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,136.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, King DAG has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $34,136.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

