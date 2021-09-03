Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.