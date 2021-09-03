Kirk Norman Brown Sells 494,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $31,882,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $5,636,503.86.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. 2,615,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

