Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,762,978 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $40.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,620,000 after buying an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after buying an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

