Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $123.86 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00142329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00168421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.21 or 0.07797451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.97 or 1.00185229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00808729 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00980823 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,662,317,882 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,203,857 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.