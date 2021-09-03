Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $168.19 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Klever has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $168.19 million and $2.24 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00140565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00166198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.07896122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,807.00 or 0.99868712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808048 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

