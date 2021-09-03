Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $7,634.03 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,634.03 and $48.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

