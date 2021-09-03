KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $24,338.96 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $24,338.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $22,872.28.

On Friday, July 30th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $23,308.32.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 71,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.36.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

