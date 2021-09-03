KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.09% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.36.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%.

In other KLX Energy Services news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $195,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,922 shares of company stock worth $668,541. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.