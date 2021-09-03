Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,026,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

