KoHo Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $20,188.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00140770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00167171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.26 or 0.07890233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,734.75 or 0.99642719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00805657 BTC.

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

