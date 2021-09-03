Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.62 and last traded at $63.62. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.