Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

