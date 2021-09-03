Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

KOP stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

