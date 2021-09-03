Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $203.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $831.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $953.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,007. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

