Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Kronos Bio worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

