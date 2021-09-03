Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $73.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

