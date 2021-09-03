Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

KURA stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

