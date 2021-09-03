Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 31.8% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $298.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.14 or 0.00976088 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.