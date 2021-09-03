L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

