L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.00. 7,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

