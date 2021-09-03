Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Holdings Boosted by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp makes up 3.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

