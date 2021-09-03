Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

