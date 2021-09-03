Lamden Price Up 60.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Lamden has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $297,138.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

