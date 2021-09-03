Lamden Price Up 60.6% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Lamden has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $297,138.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

