Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.