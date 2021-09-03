Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

