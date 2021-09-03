Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) were up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 301,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

