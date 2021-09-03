Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,829 shares of company stock worth $12,756,821. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

