Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.00

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 4822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

