Lead Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $103,666.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00131520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00155130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.89 or 0.07789552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,464.91 or 1.00104301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00817490 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

