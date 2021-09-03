LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Down 0.3%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 125,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF makes up about 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 36.28% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.