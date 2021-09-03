Lee J. Belitsky Sells 20,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DKS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.