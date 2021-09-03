Lee J. Belitsky Sells 20,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

