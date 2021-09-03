Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 2%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s share price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.71. 3,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 691% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

