Lepricon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $101,228.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

