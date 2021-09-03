Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 303.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,393,116 shares of company stock valued at $188,122,239. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRT opened at $10.55 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

