Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004449 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $333,006.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00422563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

