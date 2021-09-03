LikeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $44,403.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and $44,403.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,382,856 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,054,460 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

